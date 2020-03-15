Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic

Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates are left in the Democratic race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

They’ll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.

It’s the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

