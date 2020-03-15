Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, talk before a Democratic presidential primary debate in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.

Just two candidates are left in the Democratic race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

They’ll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.

It’s the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race.