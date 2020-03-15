Biden, Sanders to debate against backdrop of global pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sunday’s Democratic presidential debate is likely to be dominated by the mounting coronavirus crisis.
Just two candidates are left in the Democratic race: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
They’ll debate in a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.
The debate was moved from Arizona because of concerns about cross-country travel.
It’s the first Democratic debate in two-and-a-half weeks, and the first since Biden took command of the primary race.