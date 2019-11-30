Biden heads to Iowa looking for a rebound in key state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Joe Biden is launching an eight-day bus tour in Iowa with barely two months remaining before the Feb. 3 Iowa presidential caucuses.

The former vice president remains a national front-runner for the Democratic nomination, and polls show he’s in a jumble of candidates near the top in Iowa. His bus tour begins Saturday.

His campaign maintains he has a broad base of support in the state that ultimately will translate into a surprising delegate haul heading into later primaries and caucuses elsewhere.

Biden’s supporters say his more moderate approach and his perceived strength against President Donald Trump ultimately will sway Iowa voters.

They point to 2004, when progressive favorite Howard Dean led in Iowa for much of the campaign only to lose the caucuses to eventual nominee John Kerry.