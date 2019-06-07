Bernalillo County to hold fire preparedness session for East Mountains

Residents in the East Mountains are being given advice on preparing for fire season this weekend.

Bernalillo County Fire, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and the County Commissioner are hosting a fire and rescue preparedness session. Residents will learn how to prepare their home in case of a fire and learn more about the fire season in general.

The discussion will include Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, Bernalillo County Emergency Manager Richard Clark and Bernalillo County Fire’s Rick Healy.

The helicopter will also be at the event which will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Vista Grande Community Center located at 15 La Madera Road in Sandia Park.