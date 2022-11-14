ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is set to re-launch its Metro Air Support Unit Monday. BCSO officials will hold a press conference Monday morning to announce the re-launch.
To mark the re-launch, a Star E-3 Helicopter, also called Metro 1 will take flight. This will be the first flight for the unit since the deadly crash that killed four first responders in July. The Bernalillo County Fire Department and University of New Mexico’s Emergency Medicine Outreach Team will also be on hand to discuss the unit’s current status.