ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A controversial development on Albuquerque’s west side is moving forward. Santolina is a proposed community covering more than 13,000 acres. The master plan was adopted in 2015 but there’s been much debate over where the water will come from.

Bernalillo County commissioners recently approved amendments to the plan that would allow opportunities for industrial uses that emphasize low water consumption, renewable energy, and recycling. The county says developers would not use city-county water but instead bring in non-potable water for things like dust suppression when working at the site.