Bernalillo County Commission selects state legislature candidate

Bernalillo County Commissioners have picked a candidate they would like to see fill an open seat in the state legislature.

Tuesday night, commissioners voted to recommend local business owner Republican Merritt Hamilton Allen.

Republican Gregg Schmedes and Democrat Jessica Velasquez are also vying for the seat that covers Bernalillo, Santa Fe and Sandoval counties.

Those counties will also make a recommendation to the governor, who will then decide.

The seat is open after Jim Smith resigned to become a county commissioner.