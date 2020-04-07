Belen urging people to obey ‘stay-at-home’ order

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is urging people to obey the stay-at-home order after reports of some people breaking the rules.

That includes cruising Main Street, hanging out at Sonic and riding ATV’s. The city says they won’t stop people to see if they are actually doing essential business but people found in groups violating the order could face civil and criminal penalities.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources