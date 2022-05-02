NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, New Mexico has begun evacuating all 197 patients from its facility Monday morning. The evacuations are due to the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire as strong winds and dry conditions are presenting a threat to the facility.

According to a release, patients are being transferred to:

Adult psychiatric patients are being evacuated to the State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences in two of the secured units

Long-term care patients are being evacuated to the Genesis HealthCare facilities in Albuquerque and Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara, near Silver City

Forensic male patients are being evacuated with Sate Police escort to Santa Rosa

Forensic female patients are being evacuated withy State Police escort to Santa Fe

Kids at Care are being evacuated to Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque

The Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak Fire have burned 120,653 acres as of May 2. Patient and associate lines have been established for inquires about loved ones and family: 505-827-2613 and 505-827-9710.