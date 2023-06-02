ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said a Metropolitan Detention Center officer, on his way home from work, hit and killed two men but at this point, he is not facing charges. Deputies said the crash happened on May 21 after 1 a.m. along the south frontage road near the jail.

They said the two men had stopped partly in the roadway to fix their ATV when they were hit and killed. Deputies said Erick Varela and Gustavo Garcia were killed. MDC confirmed it was one of their supervisors who had just left work.

News 13 spoke to co-workers who worked with the two men at FedEx who said they are heartbroken. A memorial has been set up where the crash happened. BCSO is still investigating the crash.