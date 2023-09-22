ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three suspects in an aggravated burglary case. They said deputies were sent to a home on Rusty Rd. NW. near Coors Blvd. and Irving Blvd. around 12:10 a.m. on September 16.

They said three suspects were able to force their way in through the garage and stole three guns from the home. Deputies said a suspect fired two shots at a window to exit the home. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 505-379-4618 or email ViolentCrimes@bernco.gov.