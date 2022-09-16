ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again, the public can help provide safe places for balloons to land during Balloon Fiesta. The Hispano Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Contractors of New Mexico are sponsoring this year’s X Marks the Spot Program. The program asks the public to mark an X on their property to indicate it’s safe for a pilot to touch down there.

The chamber will have 600 X’s to give out but anyone can participate. ” If you would like to create your own X, we invite you to create your own X, tie a couple of bed sheets together, you have a nice little X. Put a couple of rocks down that’s great. If you put one on your roof, they’re not going to land on your roof but its going to say bienvenidos come land here we’ll eat chile together,” said Jim Garcia, Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

If a pilot lands on a person’s property, they’ll be entered to win prizes. It is recommended landing zones be 200 square feet.