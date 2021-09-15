‘X Marks the Spot’ program to return for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta organizers unveiled this year’s ‘X Marks the Spot’ program. The program is a collaboration with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and was created to give pilots a safe place to land.

If you have at least 200 by 200 feet of open land, you are asked to place a large X on it. That lets pilots know they’re welcome to touch down. “It’s just to show we really care and that we really want to support the land-owner, balloonist relationship,” said Shannon Jacques, of Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

You have to register to participate. If a balloon does land on your property, you’ll be entered to win gifts and gift certificates from local businesses. For more information on how to participate, visit ahcnm.org/x-marks-the-spot-2021.