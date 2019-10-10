Windy morning Thursday at Balloon Fiesta: Upcoming 50th anniversary, National Museum of Nuclear Science & History

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local guests joined KRQE This Morning’s special coverage on Thursday morning. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Board President Ty Young stopped by to discuss the success of the Fiesta so far including the new changes to Park and Ride as well as plans for the upcoming 50th annual Balloon Fiesta.

Jennifer Hayden from the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History discusses the museum’s information on the atomic age from early development to today’s peaceful uses like nuclear energy and medicine. Balloon lovers will also enjoy the museum’s historic airplanes, jets, and a new exhibit on the B-52 BUFF.

Balloon Fiesta zebra Bill Brennan stopped by to discuss his previous work with Fiesta. Bill explains that other than being a balloon pilot or crewmember, zebras are the most connected part of the event as they are very involved with the organization. He says that safety is the most important aspect of the job and fun comes after.