ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta tries to add new attractions. Here’s what’s new for this year’s 50th anniversary.

“Everyone wants to get a little bit higher than everybody else at Balloon Fiesta to see a little bit more,” said Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (AIBF) Executive Director Paul Smith.

Starting this year, you’ll be able to get seats above the Balloon Fiesta field. “There’s some new things that we’re doing this year for our 50th. And some things some of our groups and partners are working on as well. One of the big things this year that’s going to be new is sky boxes for us,” said Smith.

They’re modified shipping containers with a rooftop viewing deck. The boxes fit up to 20 people and come with parking passes, and access to “luxury bathrooms,” drink tickets to a bar, and a meal from a special menu from the Slate Street Café. The cost for this; $5,000 for a morning or evening.

“Inside the container is really going to be fashioned. That place away from all of the elements. Part of that includes a couple of tables and chairs. Obviously, a place where food service would take place as well,” said AIBF Spokesperson Tom Garrity.

Also, new this year is a different way for people to get around the park. Other the year’s trolleys would drive visitors around, but organizers say they have a new trailer system. “Hopefully, we’ll get a lot more people moved around a whole lot easier and a lot quicker,” said Smith.

On the first Sunday of Balloon Fiesta, there will also be an event called “Fiesta Wheels” with classic cars on display.