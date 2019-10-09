Wednesday morning at Balloon Fiesta: Tourism, Safety, Fun Albuquerque Events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was one of the many guests that joined KRQE this Morning’s special coverage from Balloon Fiesta Wednesday morning. Grisham stopped by to talk about how iconic the Balloon Fiesta is and the economic impact that it brings to New Mexico each year.

The Balloonmeister Henry Rosenbaum stopped by to talk about his role during the Balloon Fiesta. Rosenbaum also talked about the safety and weather behind the balloon launching.

Events expert Tracy Cox from Visit ABQ talked about other events happening throughout the week of Balloon Fiesta. Another thing people should consider going to if they like country music is Music Fiesta which takes place Saturday, October 12 at Balloon Fiesta Park. Justin Moore is the main headliner. To find other events happening in Albuquerque, click here.

The New Mexico Tourism Department talked about the New Mexico True campaign and how it tries to showcase all of the best things the state has to offer.