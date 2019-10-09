Wednesday marks successful fifth day at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The skies were clear as it was another successful day at Balloon Fiesta. Crowds filled the park for the fifth day in a row and balloonists were excited to share their stories of why the Fiesta is so special to them.

The “Sweet Caroline” balloon has been flying for 35-years and the team says it’s their fourth balloon. They say they always try to stay true to the original brand as the color represents their grandmother’s favorite colors.

“We try to keep the colors from the first one, which is purple and pink and white. Each balloon has a different pattern but you can tell they all came from the same place,” said Michael Carpenter.

They say the younger grandchildren are already learning how to fly to continue on the legacy.