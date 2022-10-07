ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was ordered Friday night during the Balloon Fiesta’s planned Special Shapes Glowdeo. The order lasted until about 8:10 p.m.
The official Balloon Fiesta Twitter account tweeted around 7:29 p.m. that those in attendance should move to the Sid Cutter Pavilion, Event Center, or board school buses.
Officials say a storm moved in quickly at the field and buses were driven onto the grass to provide cover for fiesta visitors. They say the shelter-in-place will be in effect until around 8:10 p.m.
This story is developing.