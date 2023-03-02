Special shapes once again filled the sky on Day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known for its spicy green chile and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. People from all over the world come to Albuquerque to experience hundreds of balloons take flight. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has made it into the USA Today’s leaderboard for “Best Cultural Festivals” in the U.S.

As of March 2, the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta sits at No. 4 out of 19 in the USA Today 10 Best Cultural Festivals. You can vote for the best cultural festival until March 20 at 10 a.m. MT.

This year, Balloon Fiesta runs from Oct. 7 through Oct. 15. In 2022, an estimated total of 828,800 people attended the nine-day. Last year the Balloon Fiesta also celebrated its 50th event and introduced some new elements like a drone show and more remote-controlled balloons.

The 10 winning festivals will be announced on 10Best on March 31. Vote here at 10best.com.