Volunteers needed for this year’s Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The balloon museum is looking for volunteers to work during this year’s Balloon Fiesta. Volunteer opportunities are now live, with the museum looking to fill a variety of positions.

Available spots include welcome greeters, museum shop workers, tour docents, and more. This year’s Balloon Fiesta is happening October 2 through the 10.

