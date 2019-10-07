Visitors take advantage of first mass ascension at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is known as the “World’s Most Photographed Event,” and day two of the international spectacle held true to that moniker.

People came in waves on Sunday, to see the balloons float to the sky for the first mass ascension of the 9-day event, prepared to take the shot of a lifetime. Especially after Saturday’s foggy weather that kept the balloons grounded.

“You just can’t miss, when you take a shot, no matter what kind of camera you got, iPhone or whatever, you can’t miss a good shot. That’s all there is to it,” said Jim Munoz.

It varies on what people do with the photos they take. But many people we spoke with said these will be memories that they will cherish forever.

“Bring you cameras, iPhones, or whatever. Just kick back, relax, and really enjoy and you’ll get rewarded,” said Munoz. “Once you see your pictures, you’ll get rewarded with what you did.”