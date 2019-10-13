Visitors do last-minute shopping at Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s the last weekend to check out Balloon Fiesta, which means people still have a little more time to get something to remember their experience.

There is something for you and your family every step you take at the event. With hundreds of vendors throughout the grounds offering you anything hot air balloon related. One of the most popular and longest running vendors at Fiesta is the, “Common Market Booth.” It’s been at the festival for nearly 40 years and is known for their one of a kind hot air balloon hat.

“We got these really nice Christmas ornaments that are all jeweled out, and then we have anything you need with a balloon on it. We got magnets, and postcards and socks, keychains, and lanyards, everything you need with a balloon it essentially,” said Tyler Hennis, a salesman at the booth.

We spoke to one woman who was at the booth. She didn’t buy the iconic hot air balloon hat, but she did buy a Balloon Fiesta magnet.

“I put my magnet on my refrigerator and when I’m standing in the kitchen cooking, I can look at it and go I was there,” said Mary Yager.

Although there’s an amazing selection of Balloon Fiesta trinkets people can buy throughout the grounds, people are all mainly here for one thing.

“For the balloons! It’s on my bucket list,” said Yager.

The last day of Balloon Fiesta is Sunday morning.