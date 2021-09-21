Visitors can take bike tours during Balloon Fiesta

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An electric bike company is offering a unique way to get to and from this year’s Balloon Fiesta. The company, Free to Roam, is offering guided tours.

Story continues below:

They are available for the mass ascensions as well as for the evening glow events. People will ride along Albuquerque’s North Diversion Channel Bike Trail with no cars and avoid parking.

Participants will park at  Canteen Brewhouse’s open lot in Comanche Business Park east of I-25. Riders must be 16 years old or older to ride. The ride is supposed to be moderate at most. For more information, visit their website at freetoroambiking.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES