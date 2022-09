ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To celebrate the 50th anniversary of this year’s Balloon Fiesta, travel promoter Visit Albuquerque is launching several initiatives to highlight the city.

That includes activities to encourage visitors to explore historic neighborhoods for prizes, a local magazine will have dozens of coupons for local businesses, and the chance to take photos at the Albuquerque frame with New Mexico-themed props. For more information, head over to Visit Albuquerque’s website.