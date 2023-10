ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the 51st anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

On day one, thousands showed up, waiting in line to enter the park as early as 3 a.m.

Vendors served hot and fresh food items like burritos, fries, funnel cakes, and coffee. Festival goers of all ages enjoyed the drone show, making its second appearance ever.

Take off was at 7:15 a.m. for mass ascension. Many describe the day as magic, fun, exciting, colorful, and delightful.