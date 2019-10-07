Video: Hot air balloon hits tree, makes rough landing in northeast Albuquerque

Warning: Video contains strong language

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Residents got quite a surprise when a large fish-shaped hot air balloon made a bumpy landing in northeast Albuquerque on Monday morning.

The gondola of the Mr. Fish balloon hit a tree before landing on a light pole in the residential area around Roma and Edith near the Lovelace Medical Center around 9:30 a.m. One witness to the event, Erika Teran captured video of the landing.

One of the passengers in the balloon told KRQE News 13 reporter Brady Wakayama that no one sustained injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.