ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are hundreds of food options at Balloon Fiesta. Some vendors come from hundreds of miles away to showcase their cuisine during the special event.

From 900 miles away in the city of Natchitoches, Louisiana, the folks at Lasyone’s Meat Pie Restaurant are back again this year after a less-than-stellar first appearance last year.

“Last year was kind of a slump because we had a bad year from the rain, so we had to redeem ourselves. So, we decided to come back and give it another shot,” said Travis Newton with Lasyone’s.

They are serving a slice of southern cooking, complete with spice.

They are known for their meat pies, but in the 53 years they have been in business, they have expanded the restaurant menu to include crayfish pies, breakfast pies, and even gumbo.

For those visiting from out of town, it’s like a slice of home. As for next year, they will be back.