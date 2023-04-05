ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s always been loved by locals, and now, it’s getting some recognition. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caught the eye of readers across the nation.

Balloon Fiesta was named one of the best cultural festivals in the country. The annual event came in at number five on the Best Cultural Festival list put on by USA Today’s “10 Best” website.

The website said the top ten are chosen by the readers. For those that are curious, number one was the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington D.C.

This year’s Balloon Fiesta tickets go on sale on April 7.