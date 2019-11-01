Total Balloon Fiesta numbers from 2019 drift in

Zebra gives balloon crew a thumbs up to launch at Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday. (Allison Giron | Digital Content Producer)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final numbers from this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta were released Friday. During this year’s “Picture Perfect” theme, an estimated total of 866,414 guests visited the Fiesta.

There was a total of 588 registered regular shape balloons and 104 special shapes. Also, there were a total of 671 registered pilots.

Seventeen countries were represented this year including Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, India, Kenya, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand and the United States of America.

Andy Cayton of the United States and Krzysztof Zapart of Poland won the America’s Challenge this year. The duo flew 1,614 miles and landed in a remote area in northern Ontario province in Canada.

Chris Liberti of Colorado won first prize in the hot air overall competition, Branden Bloom of Iowa won second and Bruce Wood of Colorado took third.

Also out of 14 sessions, only one event was canceled this year due to poor weather conditions.