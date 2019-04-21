Thieves steal car, trailer, hot air balloon from local business

Thieves made a mess of a local auto business Friday night, breaking security gates and stealing a car, trailer and hot air balloon.

“We do fly it in Balloon Fiesta every year and it’s going to be sad if we don’t get to do it again,” said Mike Heffron, owner of Unique Motor Sports.

Mike Heffron of Unique Motor Sports says two men broke into his lot at Lomas and Truman in Albuquerque Friday. His security cameras captured the whole thing. The suspects first came in one car, then came back in another to make their haul.

They left a trail of damage that is expected to cost thousands of dollars. They also made off with Herron’s $30,000 federally registered hot air balloon. “There’s nothing worse than a thief you know? Stealing your stuff… you really feel invaded when they steal your stuff. We just need to crack down,” said Herron.