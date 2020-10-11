ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 9 is normally the last day of Balloon Fiesta, and on this last day of The Best of Balloon Fiesta, we are doing things a little different: there will be no hosts, no interviews, no ground reporters. Instead, we give you the best views from the air and ground put to music. From dawn patrol to mass ascensions and balloon glows. Enjoy these sights that make the Balloon Fiesta so unique, and we’ll see you next year, live, from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
More Balloon Fiesta
- The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 9
- The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 8
- Albuquerque businesses impacted by canceled Balloon Fiesta
- The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 7
- Local businesses feeling the loss of Balloon Fiesta week