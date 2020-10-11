The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 9

Watch the full, uninterrupted, 45 min video - Full Screen - of sights and sounds from final day of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 9 is normally the last day of Balloon Fiesta, and on this last day of The Best of Balloon Fiesta, we are doing things a little different: there will be no hosts, no interviews, no ground reporters. Instead, we give you the best views from the air and ground put to music. From dawn patrol to mass ascensions and balloon glows. Enjoy these sights that make the Balloon Fiesta so unique, and we’ll see you next year, live, from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

