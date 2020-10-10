The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 8

Balloon Fiesta

Watch the full, uninterrupted, 45 min video - Full Screen - of sights and sounds from Balloon Fiesta Day 8

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’ve reached the second weekend of the Best of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Day 8. Even though the coronavirus pandemic canceled Balloon Fiesta this year, we still wanted to give you the sights and sounds of fiesta. As the sun comes up, the winds settle in, and pilots anticipate a southerly flight. It is a spectacular morning as all balloons launch, including fan favorites the Bee’s and Airabelle, the Creamland Cow.

