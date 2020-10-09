ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We when through the last several years of our Balloon Fiesta coverage to bring you some the best Special Shapes and sights and sounds from the field to the air. Fiesta Day 7 is often one of the most well-attended mass ascensions due to Fall Break when hundreds of kids get to join in the fun either from the Balloon Fiesta field or watch spots all around the city. As the balloons begin to fill the sky, there isn’t an unobstructed view anywhere in Albuquerque to see them.
The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 7
Watch the full, uninterrupted, 45 min video - Full Screen - of sights and sounds from Balloon Fiesta Day 7