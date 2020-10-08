The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 6

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Day 6 of The Best of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta is usually one of the best days of fiesta as it’s the Special Shapes Mass Ascension. KRQE went back through the last several years of fiesta to bring you the best pictures and video of these special shapes. We also are working with Balloon Fiesta TV to bring you coverage you don’t normally see with balloon field competitions.

The Special Shape Rodeo started in 1989 with twenty-eight shapes participating. The Shape Rodeo has grown each year and by 1998, Special Shapes were so popular that they were the only balloons to launch from the field on Thursday and Friday mornings and glow from the field on the same evenings– totaling four events dedicated strictly to Special Shapes. The shapes glow has come to be called the Special Shape Glowdeo™.