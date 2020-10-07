The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Day 5 of The Best of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, it’s the Flight of the Nations with over 22 countries being represented. Also in this special, watch the lift-off the hot air balloon race, American’s Challenge, a unique view from a parachute jumper’s helmet cam as they land on Balloon Fiesta field, and finally one of fiesta’s favorites, a balloon making a Splash & Dash in the river.

The America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Race is one of the world’s two premier distance races for gas balloons. It is modeled after the Coupe Aeronautique Gordon Bennett (the world’s oldest air race, and the world championships for distance gas ballooning), but it differs from the older event in allowing balloons from all countries, without limits on the number of entries from each. The team that travels the longest distance wins.