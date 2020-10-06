The Best of the Albuquerque International’s Balloon Fiesta: Day 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Welcome to Day 4 of The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. On the 4th day in 2019, there was a perfect Albuquerque Box in effect with a cotton candy colored sky, a wedding and on field competition continues.

The Albuquerque Box starts in the northern mountains with the cool evening and night time air settling along the valley floor. That slides towards Albuquerque along the Rio Grande Valley and that number one factor number ends up being a very big deal because the surface flow from the north to the south is the first component we need for the Albuquerque Box.

Component number two, winds above coming out of the south work together with the night air settling because each morning as the balloons get ready to take off, those northerly winds push the balloons towards the South Valley. Then, as the balloons rise up those southerly winds, they go back to the north.