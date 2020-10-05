The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 3

Balloon Fiesta

Watch the full, uninterrupted, 45 min video - Full Screen - of sights and sounds from Balloon Fiesta Day 3

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day of competition in this special presentation of The Best of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta: Day 3. In this 2019 Balloon Fiesta show, early morning winds didn’t stop the balloon’s from lift-off when the green flag was raised. New to the KRQE team, Meteorologist Eric Meyer discusses that the weather was to shift to a much colder week ahead. From the skies to the field, enjoy sights and sounds from Day 3 of the past 3 years of Balloon Fiesta.

More Balloon Fiesta

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss