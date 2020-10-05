ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day of competition in this special presentation of The Best of the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta: Day 3. In this 2019 Balloon Fiesta show, early morning winds didn’t stop the balloon’s from lift-off when the green flag was raised. New to the KRQE team, Meteorologist Eric Meyer discusses that the weather was to shift to a much colder week ahead. From the skies to the field, enjoy sights and sounds from Day 3 of the past 3 years of Balloon Fiesta.
More Balloon Fiesta
- The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 3
- PHOTOS: First weekend of Balloon Fall Fest
- Pilot in training gets opportunity to fly during Balloon Fall Fest
- The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 2
- Local pilots and business owners weigh in on first weekend without Balloon Fiesta