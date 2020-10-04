The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We enjoy bringing the sights and sounds of the biggest event in New Mexico every year. As you may know, there is no Balloon Fiesta this year because of the coronavirus pandemic however we did not want to let Balloon Fiesta go in 2020.

In Day 2 of The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, there was a phenomenon that is special to the fiesta field. The winds take the balloons south as they rise and gain elevation, then the upper-level winds bring them to the north; they leave the field and go south then they come right back to the same place where they started from. Also known as the Albuquerque Box.