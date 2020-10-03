The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Even though there will not be a Balloon Fiesta this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Mexicans will still see some balloons decorate the Albuquerque sky.

We enjoy bringing the sights and sounds of the biggest event in New Mexico every year and as you may know, there is no Balloon Fiesta this year because of the coronavirus pandemic however we did not want to let Balloon Fiesta go in 2020. For nine days this year, we are providing The Best of the International Balloon Fiesta, editing together each of the last three years, jumping around to give you the best shots from the ground and the sky. Sit back and enjoy the Balloon Fiesta.