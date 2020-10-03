ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We enjoy bringing the sights and sounds of the biggest event in New Mexico every year. As you may know, there is no Balloon Fiesta this year because of the coronavirus pandemic however we did not want to let Balloon Fiesta go in 2020. For nine days this year, we are providing The Best of the International Balloon Fiesta, editing together each of the last three years, jumping around to give you the best shots from the ground and the sky. Sit back and enjoy the Balloon Fiesta.
More Balloon Fiesta
- The Best of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: Day 1
- Balloon Fiesta Fives gives a drone’s perspective of fiesta park
- Celebrate ‘The Best of Balloon Fiesta’, ‘Balloon Fall Fest’, and activities
- New app offers Balloon Fiesta experience through augmented reality technology
- Get a ‘Taste of Balloon Fiesta’ with concession, product specials