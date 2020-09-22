Take a virtual field trip to the Albuquerque Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Take a virtual field trip to the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Students will learn the history of early ballooning, the anatomy of a balloon, the science behind balloon flight (this includes air density/buoyancy and the phenomenon of the Albuquerque Box), and a short history of the Balloon Fiesta.

Virtual Field Trips at the Balloon Museum will take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am. There is availability for September 29th, October 27th, and all of November & December. Lessons are geared towards first through fifth grade, approximately 40 minutes and will be a mix of PowerPoint, video, and some movement. The lesson covers New Mexico State Standards.