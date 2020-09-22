Take a virtual field trip to the Albuquerque Balloon Museum

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Balloon Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Take a virtual field trip to the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. Students will learn the history of early ballooning, the anatomy of a balloon, the science behind balloon flight (this includes air density/buoyancy and the phenomenon of the Albuquerque Box), and a short history of the Balloon Fiesta.

Virtual Field Trips at the Balloon Museum will take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am. There is availability for September 29th, October 27th, and all of November & December. Lessons are geared towards first through fifth grade, approximately 40 minutes and will be a mix of PowerPoint, video, and some movement. The lesson covers New Mexico State Standards.

More Balloon Fiesta

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss