Sunport, Balloon Museum team up for new exhibit

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travelers at the Albuquerque International Sunport will get to learn about the history of ballooning while they wait for their flights. The International Balloon Museum and Sunport teamed up for the Up Up and Away exhibit which tells the history of ballooning.

Story continues below:

Visitors will see rare items including the Good Beer Blimp which is a Cessna airplane converted into an airship. Organizers say they want to introduce ballooning to people in a new way. “While it’s not a complete history of early modern hot air balloons, the exhibit is a brief flight of our collection at the Balloon Museum,” said Dr. Lynne Newton, curator of exhibitions at the Balloon Museum.

Visitors can see the collection down in the Great Hall at the Sunport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES