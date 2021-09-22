Sunport, Balloon Museum team up for new exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Travelers at the Albuquerque International Sunport will get to learn about the history of ballooning while they wait for their flights. The International Balloon Museum and Sunport teamed up for the Up Up and Away exhibit which tells the history of ballooning.

Visitors will see rare items including the Good Beer Blimp which is a Cessna airplane converted into an airship. Organizers say they want to introduce ballooning to people in a new way. “While it’s not a complete history of early modern hot air balloons, the exhibit is a brief flight of our collection at the Balloon Museum,” said Dr. Lynne Newton, curator of exhibitions at the Balloon Museum.

Visitors can see the collection down in the Great Hall at the Sunport.