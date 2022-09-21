ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re planning on visiting the 50th Balloon Fiesta, you’ve probably planned out tickets and your visit schedule. But, have you thought about where you’ll park your car and how to make sure its still there once you’re done with the balloons? Here’s what you need to know according to the state’s Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

There will be patrols

First off, you should know that there will be both Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI) agents and Albuquerque Police Department officers monitoring the Balloon Fiesta. OSI agents will be patrolling heavy-traffic areas.

Albuquerque Police (APD) will also have a special GPS monitoring program for balloon pilots. Free for both local and visiting pilots, APD’s Real Time Crime Center will actively monitor those cars around the clock.

There are things you can do to protect your car

If you’re not a pilot eligible for the GPS monitoring, the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance says there’s still steps you can take to protect your ride. Most of them might be obvious, but they could make all the difference.

Lock goods and valuables in the trunk if you have to leave them in the car. This keeps them out of sight.

Close all windows and sunroofs.

Try to park in well-lit areas.

Take note of your surroundings

There are some more advanced steps you can take as well. These can provide an extra layer of security.

Get your vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) etched into the windows. OSI offers this as a free service.

Use anti-theft locking devices, such as alarms or ignition cut-off switches.

And most importantly, if you’re confronted by a thief, the OSI says you shouldn’t resist. After all, “cars can be replaced, but you cannot,” OSI says in a press release.

What cars are stolen most often?

The National Insurance Crime Bureau keeps tabs on which cars most often end up stolen. Here are the most stolen vehicles in New Mexico.