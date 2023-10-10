ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 250 Balloon Fiesta attendees opted for a brand-new lodging option this year. Camp 505 provided guests with an opportunity to stay overnight in a designated campground area about 800 yards from the Balloon Fiesta Park entrance.

Camp 505’s director, Keaton Collins, said campers get to avoid the long traffic lines and chaos of the crowds trying to get into the park. “One of the biggest requests that we have is a little variety. We offer RV accommodations; a lot of folks have to try and jump into sold-out hotels, and so we saw a need and we filled it,” Collins said.

The Camp 505 experience includes a three-night stay, admission to the event, camping equipment that guests can take home, group activities, and more. The cost for two guests is $800. “With this being our first ever-time doing something like this, we’re really gearing ourselves toward community interest,” Collins said.

If guests enjoy their stay and want more, the attractions may return for years to come. “You can’t beat the balloons, you can’t beat the views, you can’t beat the people. I think it’s one of those things that will only get better over time,” Collins added.