ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th edition of Balloon Fiesta brought large crowds out throughout the week. Balloons have been spotted floating over the city during the first week of October.

In the video above, an aerial glimpse can be seen of the opening mass ascension on October 1. Hundreds of air balloons, including new special shapes, decorated the Duke City’s skies during the sunny morning.

The Fiesta ends October 9, so if you have not visited yet, festivities are being held at the Balloon Fiesta Park.