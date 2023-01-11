ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – RV reservations for the 2023 Balloon Fiesta took a little over an hour to sell out, according to the Balloon Fiesta Twitter page. Officials say reservations opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the website received reservation requests from over 60,000 different users.

All 1,785 RV reservations sold out, with 3,000 people on the waiting list. Balloon Fiesta officials say they will spend the next few weeks confirming reservations and working with guests on the waitlist for any reservation opportunities.