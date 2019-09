ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta collectors listen up. There’s a new pin out aimed at helping others.

Garrett Heath, who grew up going to the Balloon Fiesta but lives in San Antonio, created these pins that spin between the red and chile balloon. This year, Heath wanted to focus on the never-ending chile debate all while helping others.

One dollar from every pin sold will go towards the Roadrunner Food Bank.

Click here to buy the pin.