Rainbow Ryders holds media day event before Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The official hot air balloon ride operator at Balloon Fiesta is giving us a preview of what’s to come at Balloon Fiesta Park in just over a week.

Rainbow Ryders hosted its media preview event Saturday morning. Giving all in attendance hot air balloon rides for beautiful views of Albuquerque at 6,500 ft. and to see the crew’s work that goes into prepping for this year’s event.

“We’ve got 38 ride balloons. We’ll be giving rides to about 350 people every morning at Balloon Fiesta Field. We’ll have flights in the mornings, we’ll also have some afternoon flights available.

Balloon Fiesta runs October 5 through 13.