ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloons will soon fill the skies for the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. To prepare, PNM hosted a balloon safety demonstration Wednesday morning. The demonstration focused on what to do if a balloon gets caught in power lines.

PNM says touching a tangled balloon could be dangerous for the people trying to help and those inside the gondola of the balloon. PNM says touching a balloon wrapped in power lines could cause a chain reaction and injure those trying to help and those inside the gondola of the balloon. PNM advices anyone who sees a tangled balloon to stay away and call for help. If you see an entangled balloon call 911 and PNM to report it.

During the Balloon Fiesta PNM will have employees at the field and attending pilots meetings. Those employees will be in communication with the PNM Distribution Operations Center giving updates on weather and what direction the balloons are traveling. PNM will have crews ready to respond if any incident happens.