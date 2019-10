ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Strong winds brought a majority of the hot air balloons from Balloon Fiesta Park all the way to Downtown Albuquerque. It's a route not many pilots are used to navigating.

"Having the balloons flying across downtown, or going over the Big I, and stuff like that, and waving at people at the hospital as you're going by is pretty cool," says Scott Appleman.