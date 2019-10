ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Changes to the Park and Ride system that takes visitors from locations across Albuquerque to Balloon Fiesta Park seemed to go off without a hitch this morning.

This year, the city limited the number of bus tickets sold to help avoid overcrowding and to eliminate the risk of people not getting a ride. In years past, thousands of people were left waiting in mall parking lots, far form the balloons.