ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The skies were clear as it was another successful day at Balloon Fiesta. Crowds filled the park for the fifth day in a row and balloonists were excited to share their stories of why the Fiesta is so special to them.

The "Sweet Caroline" balloon has been flying for 35 years and the team says it's their fourth balloon. They say they always try to stay true to the original brand as the color represents their grandmother's favorite colors.